Minister A Namassivayam announces deployment of 500 home guards, 37 new constables for enhanced security

PUDUCHERRY: Home Minister A Namassivayam said that police force will be strengthened with the deployment of 500 home guard members and 37 newly-trained police constables, along with heightened night patrolling in vulnerable areas, while speaking at a press conference on Monday, following a high-level meeting with DGP Shalini Singh and senior police officers.

Namassivayam warned of a defamation suit against former CM Narayanasamy for his recent criticism of poor law and order in the UT, particularly concerning crimes against women. He cited official data indicating that 413 cases, including 366 Pocso cases, 47 rape cases, 174 cases of murders and 141 attempt to murder cases were registered during his tenure from 2016 to 2021.

"Such baseless allegations serve only to mislead the public and tarnish the government's reputation," the home minister asserted.

The minister further confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects involved in the murder of three history-sheeters. In response to the alleged sexual assault of a Class I student in Thavalakuppam, the accused teacher has been arrested, with further action pending the medical report, Namassivayam added

"The police is doing whatever possible, but the punishment will be decided by the court," Namassivayam clarified to public demand for immediate punishment.

To prevent such incidents, the government will install complaint boxes in all government and private schools and awareness programmes on”good touch”and "bad touch" and safety protocols. A peace meeting has been conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to reassure the community and ensure the school can resume operations without disruption so that studies of other students are not affected, he added.

He further outlined law and order initiatives to enhance public safety: 'Operation Vettai' to monitor 10 history-sheeters in each police station jurisdiction by assigning police personnel. 'Operation Trishil'-- a state-wide initiative to track and visit known criminals every two months at their homes.

The surveillance in the UT will be upgraded with the installation of CCTV cameras under the Smart City Project for 24/7 urban monitoring, expected to be completed by March 2025, he added.