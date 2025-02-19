NCSC head meets Dalit girl told to prostrate before OBC student by college staff

THOOTHUKUDI: After a female student at a private health education institution was allegedly discriminated against, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Director S Ravivarman met with the victim in Kovilpatti on Tuesday.

Mala Vinodhini, a resident of Nayinampatti in Tenkasi, was studying a diploma course on assistant staff nursing at a health education institute run by Dr Sivakumar in Kovilpatti. Vinodhini, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, had an altercation with an OBC student on January 31.

When the issue came to the knowledge of the institute’s supervisor Krishnapriya, she inquired with Vinodhini and the other student. Krishnapriya allegedly assaulted Vinodhini in front of the students, and also told her to prostrate before the OBC student and apologise.

Allegedly, Krishnapriya also hurled used caste names against Vinodhini, according to her complaint to Kovilpatti DSP Jeganathan.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Krishnapriya under four sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Jeganathan said that no arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is under way.