Nine-year-old snakebite victim died due to negligence, say kin, stage protest

TENKASI: After a 9-year-old girl died of suspected snakebite on Saturday, her relatives laid siege to the primary health centre in Thenmalai near Sivagiri on Tuesday, alleging that the PHC nurse refused to treat the child and that no doctor was available at the facility.

Though the body of the child, Suba Karthika, was laid to rest, some health staff allegedly told media persons that they had treated her before referring her to the Sivagiri government hospital, prompting her relatives to protest.

Karthika's aunt M Jothimani, who took her to the PHC, told TNIE, "Karthika was playing outside her home on Saturday night when she complained of pain in her leg, which turned into swelling. When we took her to the PHC, there was no doctor. I laid her on a bed, but the duty nurse did not even touch her and asked me to take her to the Sivagiri government hospital without arranging an ambulance. While we were on our way to Sivagiri on a two-wheeler, the child died. The health staff misled media persons by claiming that they had given first aid at the PHC, and some newspapers reported their version. If anti-venom had been administered at the PHC, she could have been saved."