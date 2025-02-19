No transparency in recruitment for 2,642 government posts: Doctors

CHENNAI: A section of 2018 batch of doctors (MBBS) has alleged lack of transparency in the ongoing recruitment process for 2,642 assistant surgeon posts through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

The doctors alleged that the MRB is calling doctors who registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) even after July 15, 2024 for certificate verification, and this is against the notification issued by the MRB.

Dr P Vignesh, MRB assistant surgeon aspirant, told TNIE that the MRB notification clearly stated that only doctors registered with the TNMC by May 15, 2024, were eligible to apply. But later the MRB notification was revised to extend this date to July 15, 2024, after representations from doctors who couldn’t register with the TNMC before the earlier cut-off date.

Though these doctors couldn’t register with the TNMC even after the extended date due to delay in getting the degree certificates from the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University due to various reasons, it is alleged that they applied for assistant surgeon posts using the provisional registration.

Dr V Paranthaman, another aspirant, said that around 400 doctors have applied for MRB using provisional registration numbers.

The notification states that only registered medical practitioners are eligible to apply. This is not only a violation of the notification rules but also affecting the seniority, Dr Paranthaman said.

The doctors also told TNIE that they tried to take this up with the MRB officials and other senior health officials but could not reach them.