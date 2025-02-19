Not allowed into sanctum sanctorum for two years, say two non-Brahmin priests in Tiruchy

In the petition, they alleged, “Since our appointment, we have only been allowed to serve in the Vinayagar and Navagraha sanctum sanctorum. We have not been allowed to enter the Murugan sanctum sanctorum and perform rituals. Nobody has ever raised any complaints or pointed out any shortcomings in our adherence to the mantras and rituals. But the Sivachariyars do not treat us in the same way. They do not allow us entry into the main sanctum sanctorum. Excluding us based on caste is painful.”

Addressing the media, the counsel of Archagar Payirchipetra Manavargal Sangam, S Vanchinathan, said, “The two priests have sent a communication to CM Stalin, HR&CE minister Sekar Babu and other authorities concerned seeking justice. Sekar Babu must respond to the issue,” he said, adding that the CM should make sure the two priests take part in the consecration ceremony.

Meanwhile, a peace talk was held at the Srirangam taluk office on this issue wherein the officials of HR&CE were informed that the two priests must be involved in all rituals as per the government order.

(With inputs from Vignesh V in Madurai)