SSI, DMK councillor booked for assaulting advocate in Dindigul; court proceedings boycotted

DINDIGUL: A special sub-inspector, two personnel security officers (PSO) of a minister and a DMK councillor were booked for assaulting an advocate inside the DMK head office in Dindigul on Monday. Meanwhile, advocates boycotted court proceedings on Tuesday condemning the attack. Speaking to TNIE, Dindigul Bar Association Secretary A Kennedy said, “Advocate S Udhayakumar (43) was travelling on the Old Court Road, near the DMK office, to pick up his daughter from a private school.

He found old branch trees along the road and the school’s entrance. Udhayakumar got off his bike and requested the police personnel standing in front of the DMK district head office to help. The conversation turned into a verbal argument, and Special Sub-Inspector K Ravi, along with DMK functionary and Dindigul City Ward 7 Councillor R Subash entered the scene. Subash and the police dragged Udhayakumar inside the DMK office, and verbally abused and thrashed him. Despite pleas from Udhayakumar, who revealed his identity, the assault continued. Later, Udhayakumar left the spot and informed us.”

Currently, he is being treated at a private hospital. “We staged a protest, after which an FIR was registered at the Dindigul North police station, and the SSI and two PSOs were named in it. However, there was no attempt to check the involvement of Subash, despite our protest till midnight. As the police were reluctant, we decided to boycott court proceedings on Tuesday. Now, the police have also booked Subash, but the perpetrators are yet to be arrested,” Kennedy added.