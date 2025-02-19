Tamil Nadu makes cop check mandatory for education staff recruits

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has made police verification mandatory for candidates to be recruited for teaching and non-teaching positions, including temporary and permanent ones, in all educational institutions.

The new regulations were issued after Chief Secretary N Muruganandam convened a high-level meeting a few days ago on the recent spike in sexual abuse cases in educational institutions across the state.

While the school education department had already announced strict departmental and criminal action against teachers found guilty of sexual abuse, the new rules mandate all employees to sign a ‘Child Safeguarding Declaration Document’ to ensure accountability.

Schools must also conduct ‘Personal Safety Education’ sessions for students every three months to help them understand self-protection, seek help when necessary, and improve their self-confidence. NGOs and subject matter experts will prepare training materials and train master trainers who will then educate the teachers.

The guidelines also mandate the presence of female staff for the safety of girl students. Educational institutions must appoint a woman assistant in vehicles transporting girl students. Schools should ensure the presence of female physical education teachers in coeducational and girls’ schools.