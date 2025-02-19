Tamil Nadu makes cop check mandatory for education staff recruits

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has made police verification mandatory for candidates to be recruited for teaching and non-teaching positions, including temporary and permanent ones, in all educational institutions.
The new regulations were issued after Chief Secretary N Muruganandam convened a high-level meeting a few days ago on the recent spike in sexual abuse cases in educational institutions across the state.
While the school education department had already announced strict departmental and criminal action against teachers found guilty of sexual abuse, the new rules mandate all employees to sign a ‘Child Safeguarding Declaration Document’ to ensure accountability.
Schools must also conduct ‘Personal Safety Education’ sessions for students every three months to help them understand self-protection, seek help when necessary, and improve their self-confidence. NGOs and subject matter experts will prepare training materials and train master trainers who will then educate the teachers.
The guidelines also mandate the presence of female staff for the safety of girl students. Educational institutions must appoint a woman assistant in vehicles transporting girl students. Schools should ensure the presence of female physical education teachers in coeducational and girls’ schools.
Nodal officer to monitor Pocso cases in educational institutions
Only female teachers should accompany girl students for sports competitions, cultural programmes, and educational tours. During camps, female teachers must stay with them. Access to girls’ hostels for outsiders will be restricted. Maintenance work in hostels must be carried out only under the supervision of a female warden.
The statement also emphasised that the school and higher education certificates of teachers and staff convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act will be revoked following appropriate legal procedures.
Although the school education department has already issued a government order regarding this matter, it remains unclear whether the higher education department will issue a separate order.
To improve awareness among teachers, subject of child protection against sexual abuse will be included in teacher education degree and diploma courses. Regular refresher courses on the subject will also be conducted for teachers. A nodal officer will be appointed to compile details of Pocso cases and monitor them in educational institutions in schools and higher education departments.
All educational institutions are required to display awareness banners that include helpline numbers 1098 and 14417. In cases of sexual abuse, it is the responsibility of the headmaster to file a police complaint and notify the district child protection officer while ensuring that the victim’s confidentiality is maintained.
Additionally, every school must have a ‘manavar manasu’ complaint box that allows students to report issues discreetly.
Headmasters and teachers must educate students about the complaint box, the procedures for reporting abuse, and the measures in place for school safety every Monday during school assemblies. Discussions on individual complaints, however, should be avoided in assemblies. As per the new measures, schools must also ensure that CCTVs are installed in all important places.