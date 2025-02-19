Tamil Nadu plans own app to challenge private aggregators, minimum fare may go up

CHENNAI: Auto fares in Chennai are set to be revised based on commuter feedback, with the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) initiating a survey to develop a mobile application for booking rides. The app, similar to platforms like OLA, UBER, and Rapido, allows auto drivers to register and charge fares determined by the government, said official sources.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar chaired a meeting in this regard with representatives of autorickshaw drivers at the transport commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

The launch of the app for auto ride bookings will coincide with the introduction of a licensing system for aggregators, including OLA and others, ensuring a fixed fare structure for auto rides. However, the government will not regulate fares of call taxis. Through this system, the government will determine the maximum fee for aggregator platforms, surge pricing during peak hours, and other aspects.

Multiple sources from CUMTA and the transport department told TNIE the government will finalise the new fares after reviewing the survey results. The survey, among commuters and auto drivers over the past 15 days, will continue for another 15 days. It includes questions on travel purpose, distance, frequency of travel, auto driver behaviour, overcharging and other aspects.

“We have asked the public to share how much they currently pay for auto rides and what they consider a reasonable fare,” an official from CUMTA said. Once the results are submitted to the government, the app will be developed.