Tamil Nadu plans own app to challenge private aggregators, minimum fare may go up

CHENNAI: Auto fares in Chennai are set to be revised based on commuter feedback, with the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) initiating a survey to develop a mobile application for booking rides. The app, similar to platforms like OLA, UBER, and Rapido, allows auto drivers to register and charge fares determined by the government, said official sources.
Transport Minister S S Sivasankar chaired a meeting in this regard with representatives of autorickshaw drivers at the transport commissioner’s office on Tuesday.
The launch of the app for auto ride bookings will coincide with the introduction of a licensing system for aggregators, including OLA and others, ensuring a fixed fare structure for auto rides. However, the government will not regulate fares of call taxis. Through this system, the government will determine the maximum fee for aggregator platforms, surge pricing during peak hours, and other aspects.
Multiple sources from CUMTA and the transport department told TNIE the government will finalise the new fares after reviewing the survey results. The survey, among commuters and auto drivers over the past 15 days, will continue for another 15 days. It includes questions on travel purpose, distance, frequency of travel, auto driver behaviour, overcharging and other aspects.
“We have asked the public to share how much they currently pay for auto rides and what they consider a reasonable fare,” an official from CUMTA said. Once the results are submitted to the government, the app will be developed.
Sources from the transport department said once the autorickshaw fares are officially notified, a licensing system for OLA and other platforms will be introduced to facilitate auto rides. “A proposal to this effect has been sent to the government,” added the official.
Following a Madras High Court order, in June 2022, the transport department proposed a minimum fare of Rs 40 for the first 1.8km and Rs 18 for every additional kilometre. However, this fare structure has not yet been implemented. Plans to develop a mobile app for auto rickshaws through the labour department were also dropped.
The last time autorickshaw fare was revised was in 2013, fixing the base fare at Rs 25 for the first 1.8km and Rs 12 per additional kilometre. Currently, autorickshaw unions demand a minimum fare of Rs 50 and Rs 20 per km after that.
A section of commuters who participated in the CUMTA survey said Rs 40 to Rs 50 would be a reasonable minimum fare for autorickshaws. Most commuters reported using autos regularly for short distances of less than 5km, particularly for 2km to 3km as last-mile connectivity. Occasionally, travel distances exceed 5km to 10km.