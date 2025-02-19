Tamil Nadu to increase its electronics output to $100 billion: Industries minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: The 14th edition of Source India Electronics Supply Chain 2025 kicked off on Tuesday at the Chennai Trade Centre, bringing together over 150 exhibitors, industry leaders, and about 4,000 delegates and visitors.

Organised by the Electronics Industries Association of India (ELCINA), this year’s event focuses on strengthening the supply chain and increasing value addition. The event also features participation from international companies based in Taiwan, Singapore, Russia, and Japan.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa highlighted Tamil Nadu’s advancements in electronics manufacturing, stating, “Our state has achieved Zero Defect Manufacturing at an unprecedented zero-parts-per-billion level in many areas. We are now working to make this the standard, improving from the current zero-defects-per-million benchmark.”

He also noted that women’s workforce participation has reached 70-80% in some of the state’s electronics factories

The state aims to increase electronics output to $100 billion, a significant jump from the current $12 billion. India’s electronics industry has been on a steep growth trajectory, with production soaring from $37 billion in 2015-16 to over $115 billion in 2023-24. Meanwhile, exports have climbed to $29 billion, generating nearly 2 million jobs in the industry.