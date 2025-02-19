Tamil Nadu

Thrown from 2nd floor of Kovai mall, stray dog suffers multiple fractures

According to sources, some mall workers saw the dog roaming in the second floor.
Screengrab from CCTV footage showing a man throwing the dog from a window. It fell on the road and suffered fractures on the leg and spine
Screengrab from CCTV footage showing a man throwing the dog from a window. It fell on the road and suffered fractures on the leg and spine (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
COIMBATORE: A stray dog suffered multiple fractures after it was thrown down from the second floor of a popular mall located on Sathyamangalam Road at Saravanampatti. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on February 8, was widely circulated on Tuesday. Police are investigating a complaint.

According to sources, some mall workers saw the dog roaming in the second floor. They captured and threw the dog down through a window. The CCTV visual shows two workers throwing the dog from the window.

The dog fell on the road and suffereed multiple fractures, including its spine and legs. On being informed, S Gowtham Srinivasan, an animal activist, rescued the dog and took it for treatment.

He then filed a complaint with the Saravanampatti Police Station on Monday. “An investigation is going on. CSR has been given to the complainant. A case will be registered after we identify the suspects,” said Senthilkumar, Inspector of Saravanampatti Police Station.

