Thrown from 2nd floor of Kovai mall, stray dog suffers multiple fractures

COIMBATORE: A stray dog suffered multiple fractures after it was thrown down from the second floor of a popular mall located on Sathyamangalam Road at Saravanampatti. CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on February 8, was widely circulated on Tuesday. Police are investigating a complaint.

According to sources, some mall workers saw the dog roaming in the second floor. They captured and threw the dog down through a window. The CCTV visual shows two workers throwing the dog from the window.

The dog fell on the road and suffereed multiple fractures, including its spine and legs. On being informed, S Gowtham Srinivasan, an animal activist, rescued the dog and took it for treatment.

He then filed a complaint with the Saravanampatti Police Station on Monday. “An investigation is going on. CSR has been given to the complainant. A case will be registered after we identify the suspects,” said Senthilkumar, Inspector of Saravanampatti Police Station.