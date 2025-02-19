Triple murder probe: Narikuravas say cops pressurising them

TIRUPPUR: A section of narikurava people living in Palavanchipalayam on Tuesday lodged a complaint at the district collector’s office alleging that police were pressurising them to confess in the triple murder case that happened in Avinashipalayam last year. Deivasikamani (78), his wife Amalathal (75), and their son Senthilkumar (46), were beaten to death in their house in the early hours of November 29 in Semalaigoundanpalayam near Avinashipalayam. The house where the incident took place was in a coconut grove of 4.5 acres. Based on investigation, police estimated that 8 sovereigns of gold jewels were looted from the house. Fourteen special teams have been investigating the case, but no arrests have been made yet.

On Tuesday, the narikuravas lodged a complaint against district police in this matter.

N Selvamani of Jayalalithaa Nagar in Palavanchipalayam, said, “There are 40 families in the area. Avinashipalayam police have been harassing our men in the name of investigation for the past 20 days. They keep calling us for questioning every day. They are threatening us to confess that we committed the murders.”

When contacted, Yadav Girish, superintendent of police, denied the charges against the Avinashipalayam police. “The people have made false allegations against the police. Suspicious persons are duly summoned and interrogated. The investigation is going in the right way.”