Visitors seek bus stop at newly-inaugurated Birds Park in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the recently inaugurated Birds Park at Kambarasampettai emerging as a major tourist attraction in Tiruchy, visitors seek a dedicated bus stop near the park. They say the lack of a designated bus stop forces them to rely on private vehicles or expensive auto rides.

"A designated bus stop will make access easier for families, children and senior citizens, as not everyone can afford to travel by car," said S Ramesh, a visitor from Lalgudi.

Another demand from visitors is to increase the frequency of special buses to Mukkombu, which usually operate on weekends and holidays, so that they can halt at the bird park as well. Activist P Ayyarapan suggested that even if a direct service from Chathiram Bus Stand to the Bird Park is not feasible, increasing the frequency of Mukkombu-bound buses could be a practical alternative. While Chathiram Bus Stand is about 2 kilometres away from the park, the nearest bus stop from the tourism facility is a kilometre away, sources said.

"These buses could halt near the park, allowing visitors to reach their destination at an affordable fare. Additionally, while returning, the buses could cater to passengers from Mutharasanallur and Jeeyapuram," he said. While government buses frequently ply the route, Ayyarapan has urged the transport department to consider a new stop between Malachepuram and Kaveri Nagar for better accessibility.

Private bus operators, however, claim that auto drivers near the park are resisting any such move. "Auto drivers are preventing private buses from stopping here because they fear losing passengers who would otherwise pay over Rs 100 for a ride to Chathiram Bus Stand or Mutharasanallur," said a private bus operator.

Meanwhile, TNSTC officials told TNIE that they would take up the issue with their higher-ups and explore measures to either increase the frequency of buses or designate a temporary halting point near the park.