All departments must show seriousness to create safe workplace for women: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has said all the government departments and institutions shall show seriousness and sensitivity to create a safe environment where women can work without any fear.

The instruction was given by Justice RN Manjula when petitions relating to implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, came up for reporting compliance of the directions issued by the court.

The judge was referring to the submissions made by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah about the action taken against top police officers, including a DGP and a DIG, on sexual harassment complaints.