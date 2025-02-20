Anna University takes cue from IIT-M, to establish its own techno park

CHENNAI: Anna University has decided to start a Section 8 company under the name Anna University Strategic Technology Research and Innovation Park (AUSTRIP) to boost its research activities and encourage its students and faculty to venture into entrepreneurship.

Taking a cue from the IIT Madras Research Park, Anna University had proposed to set up AUSTRIP and the proposal was approved by its syndicate in January 2024 and subsequently a policy was chalked out to ensure its smooth functioning.

Recently, designs for the research and innovation park were finalised and work on the project is likely to start soon. Hence, in the recent syndicate meeting, it was decided to register this project as a Section 8 company.

The syndicate has directed the university administration to elaborately discuss starting a Section 8 company, AUSTRIP, with higher education secretary to seek his approval in this regard.

“The move holds immense importance because if AUSTRIP is registered as a not-for-profit company under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013, it can function independently and the company’s profits will be reinvested in its growth instead of being utilised by the university.