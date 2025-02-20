Assault on lawyer: Advocates deny entry to police personnel inside Dindigul court campus

DINDIGUL: Demanding the arrest of the culprits, including a DMK councillor and a special sub-inspector, who allegedly assaulted an advocate inside the DMK head office in Dindigul city late on Monday, a large number of advocates denied entry to police personnel inside the Dindigul court premises on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Dindigul Bar Association Secretary A Kennedy said the advocate, S Udhayakumar (43), who sustained injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dindigul. "An MRI scan revealed a blood clot in his skull. Besides, there are multiple injuries on his shoulders, head and arms. The police, who registered an FIR against special sub-inspector K Ravi, Dindigul Cty (ward 7) councillor R Subas and two personal security officers (PSOs) of a minister, however, are yet to arrest them. We have denied entry of police personnel inside the court premises for security reasons, and have erected human barricades in front of the facility," he said.

Kennedy further said that a high-level meeting headed by Principal District Session Court judge, and comprising the superintendent of police (Dindigul) and other officials will be held to resolve the issue. It may be noted that the advocates had boycotted court proceedings on Tuesday, condemning the attack on the lawyer.

According to sources, the assault took place when Udhayakumar, who was off to pick up his daughter from a private school on Monday evening, requested the help of some police personnel standing in front of the DMK district head office to clear old tree branches that had fallen on the road near the school's entrance.