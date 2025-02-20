CCMC drops plan to set up market in abandoned Vellalore IBT building

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has dropped its plan of allotting shops and spaces for fruit market in the abandoned Vellalore Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) building. Instead, the whole premises will be used as truck bay ans space would be allocated to parcel booking agents.

A few weeks ago, the civic body said the IBT plan would be abandoned and the space would be utilised to set up a fruit and vegetable wholesale market along with truck parking bay.

A resolution to this effect was passed by the CCMC council.

However, fruits & vegetable traders opposed this saying there will be no hygiene as a dump yard is located in the vicinity. Even in the meeting organised last month, with traders associations raised the issue and objected to the plan.

Now, the CCMC has decided to drop the wholesale market and instead use the facility for truck parcel transport services.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “The lorry booking agents association has requested us to hand over the entire facility to them. We have dropped our plan to establish a fruit market here. A new proposal will be prepared and sent to the government. We shall also revise the resolution which was passed in the council.”