CITU plans protests at all SIPCOTs as 4th round of Samsung talks fail

CHENNAI: Tension between Samsung India management and the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union may ratchet up as the fourth round of conciliatory talks between representatives of both sides over the suspension of three union office-bearers failed on Wednesday. The next round of talks will be held on February 24.

Sources said that company representatives are not ready to withdraw the suspension of the three workers who are office-bearers of the labour union. CITU sources said that they learnt from Samsung representatives that 18 more workers may also be suspended soon.

After the first session of talks failed to end the deadlock, the state labour department facilitated another round of talks on Wednesday evening, which also failed.

While the CITU called the company’s action as ‘retaliatory’, targeting the workers who were at the forefront of the 37-day protest in September in an attempt to dismantle the union, Samsung sources said the workers were suspended after attempting to lead a group of 300 into the management offices on the second floor of the manufacturing unit.

“Samsung maintains that suspension of the three workers cannot be revoked and several more are to be suspended,” CITU Kancheepuram secretary E Muthukumar told TNIE.