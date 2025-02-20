CM Stalin slams Centre over withheld education funds, calls it coercion

CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP-led Union government of using the release of funds for centrally sponsored schemes as a pressure tactic to force Tamil Nadu into adopting centrally mandated programmes against its long-standing State policies.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday called this approach a blatant violation of cooperative federalism. He warned that such actions would severely undermine the State’s rights to shape its own education policies based on its specific needs.
In a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin expressed deep concern over the non-release of Samagra Shiksha funds (SSF) amounting to Rs 2,152 crore, despite multiple representations. He urged the PM to personally intervene and ensure the immediate disbursement of these funds.
The CM condemned the recent remarks by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who had stated that SSF for Tamil Nadu would not be released unless the State fully implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and adopted the three-language policy.
"In the interest of cooperative federalism and the welfare of lakhs of students and teachers, I urge you to intervene in this matter. To dissipate the unrest caused due to this issue, SSF to the tune of Rs 2,152 crore for Tamil Nadu for 2024-25 may be released immediately, without linking it to the implementation of NEP 2020," Stalin wrote in his letter to the PM.
Stating that the Union Minister’s remarks had caused immense anxiety and unrest among students, political parties, and the general public, Stalin reaffirmed Tamil Nadu’s unwavering commitment to its two-language policy.
"For many decades, Tamil Nadu has always been steadfast in its two-language policy, which is deeply rooted in our educational and social milieu," he stated.
He also pointed out that Tamil Nadu had been exempted from implementing the Official Languages Act, 1963, under the Official Languages Rules, 1976.
"Even Central schools like Navodaya Vidyalayas, which follow the three-language policy, have not been established in Tamil Nadu because of the opposition to it," he noted.
The CM stressed that Tamil Nadu’s remarkable progress over the last half-century could be attributed to its progressive policymaking, founded on the principles of social justice and the two-language system.
"This clearly exemplifies that any change in our two-language policy is non-negotiable for Tamil Nadu and its people," he said.
He further reminded the Centre that Tamil Nadu had formally raised strong objections to several provisions of the NEP 2020.
"In addition to this, the State has also raised its strong concerns about other specific provisions of NEP 2020. These concerns were formally communicated in my letter dated 27 August 2024, and a detailed memorandum was personally submitted to you on 27 September 2024.
However, despite these multiple representations, the SSF for 2024-25 remains unreleased. I would like to reiterate that linking two different centrally sponsored schemes – SSA and the NEP exemplar PM SHRI Schools – is fundamentally unacceptable," he wrote.
Stalin warned that the non-release of funds had put several critical initiatives at risk, including teacher salaries, student welfare programmes, inclusive education schemes, Right to Education (RTE) reimbursements for underprivileged students, and transportation for students in remote areas.