CM Stalin slams Centre over withheld education funds, calls it coercion

CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP-led Union government of using the release of funds for centrally sponsored schemes as a pressure tactic to force Tamil Nadu into adopting centrally mandated programmes against its long-standing State policies.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday called this approach a blatant violation of cooperative federalism. He warned that such actions would severely undermine the State’s rights to shape its own education policies based on its specific needs.

In a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin expressed deep concern over the non-release of Samagra Shiksha funds (SSF) amounting to Rs 2,152 crore, despite multiple representations. He urged the PM to personally intervene and ensure the immediate disbursement of these funds.

The CM condemned the recent remarks by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who had stated that SSF for Tamil Nadu would not be released unless the State fully implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and adopted the three-language policy.