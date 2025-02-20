Deputy CM Udhayanidhi lays foundation for Suriyur jallikattu arena

TIRUCHY: Laying the foundation stone for a jallikattu arena that will be set up over a land parcel of about 5 acres at Suriyur in the district at a cost of Rs 3 crore, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said next year’s bull-taming event will be held at the new facility.

The district’s first jallikattu is traditionally held at Suriyur.

The project, undertaken by the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, will feature a viewers’ gallery with a seating capacity of 810 and a vaadivasal, among others. A gymnasium will also be constructed as part of the project. The construction is expected to be completed within nine months.

Udhayanidhi, who was escorted to the venue by villagers bringing along their decorated jallikattu bulls, told media persons that the government’s promise of establishing mini stadium in every Assembly constituency is being kept.

“Heeding to Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s request, we have approved the construction of a jallikattu arena at Suriyur, the construction of which the Thiruverumbur MLA will support with Rs 50 lakh from his constituency funds,” he added.

He also accused the Union government of “neglecting” Tamil Nadu in budgetary allocation.

Later at a wedding event, Udhayanidhi asserted Tamil Nadu would not accept the imposition of a three-language policy and accused the BJP-led Union government of using financial assistance as leverage to enforce it.

“If the Union government continues to deny Tamil Nadu its rightful share of funds, we are ready to launch state-wide protests,” he said.