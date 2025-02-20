DMK launches ‘rangoli’ stir against three-language policy

CHENNAI: Women cadre and supporters of DMK launched a novel protest by drawing rangoli designs at Ayappakkam in Chennai on Wednesday to express their opposition to the union government for not releasing funds due to the state and alleged attempt to impose three-language policy.

CM MK Stalin retweeted a news clip about the rangoli protest and cited a poem of Bharathidasan against Hindi imposition.

Karambakkam K Ganapathy, MLA of Maduravoyal, told TNIE “While Rangoli designs were densely drawn along the streets of Ayappakkam, they were also done in nearby areas, especially in front of the houses of our party cadre.”

A similar protest through Rangoli was organised by DMK cadre in a few other parts of Tamil Nadu as well on Wednesday.