Enrolment in TN schools to begin from March 1

CHENNAI: The directorate of elementary education has instructed all primary and middle schools to begin student enrolment for the 2025-26 academic year from March 1.

Last year, the school education department pushed the enrolment date to encourage more students to join government schools, as private schools usually start the process much earlier.

Several children aged three to five are currently enrolled in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) programmes in their respective neighborhoods. Teachers and headmasters have been asked to ensure that children who have completed five years of age in anganwadis are enrolled in schools within their habitation and catchment areas.

The district education officer (elementary education) has also been directed to take the necessary steps to facilitate this process. Furthermore, officials have been instructed to ensure the smooth transfer of students from other schools to nearby government schools.

Block education officers, headmasters, teachers, school management committee members and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers will participate in the enrolment drive. They will spread awareness about smart classrooms, broadband connectivity and other digital initiatives aimed at improving facilities in government schools.

Additionally, they will educate parents and students about reservation benefits for government school students and various welfare schemes available. Officials have been asked to coordinate and work under the guidance of district collectors, said a circular.

Around 3.5 to 4 lakh students enrol in government schools across the state each academic year, of which more than 85% join in Class 1. “We have accessed data on the number of children over five years old living near each government school and shared it with the respective districts.

While no enrolment target has been set this year, officials have been instructed to ensure that all students identified in the health department’s data are enrolled in schools,” said a senior official from the elementary education department.