Gang threatens Odisha couple at knifepoint, rapes woman in TN

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur city police on Tuesday night arrested three workers from Bihar on the charge of gang raping a 26-year-old woman from Odisha, who came to the city with her family in search of work, by threatening to kill her husband with a knife.

The accused took turns to sexually assault her in front of their child, police said. The survivor is undergoing treatment at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

The accused, identified as M Mohammad Danish (25), M Mohammad Murshid (20), and M Mohammad Nadim (23) of Supaul in Bihar, were residing at Lakshmi Nagar in Tiruppur. They were employees of a private knitwear manufacturing unit in the locality.

According to the police, the survivor from Odisha got married four years ago. The woman, her husband, and their three-year-old daughter arrived in Coimbatore from Odisha 15 days ago and stayed in Annur, Coimbatore district. On Monday, the family went to Tiruppur to search for a job and waited at Pushpa Junction in the city.

Around 8 pm, Mohammed Nadhim and Mohammed Murshid approached them, claiming they could help them find jobs at their company. They invited the couple to stay in their room and took them to Lakshmi Nagar, where Mohammed Danish, the third accused, was already present in the room.

After dinner, the couple slept with the child in the room on Monday night. “Around 1.30 am on Tuesday, the accused held a knife to the husband’s throat and allegedly raped the victim in front of her husband and their child. The gang then threatened the couple and chased them away,” police said. The victim later filed a complaint with Tiruppur Kongu Nagar AWPS. Based on the complaint, police filed a case under Sections 70 (1) and 351 (2) of BNS and arrested the accused on Tuesday night. Further investigations are on.