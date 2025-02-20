New alarm system to enhance women's safety on trains in TN

CHENNAI: In response to recent incidents of crime against women on trains and railway stations, new safety measures, including an alarm system, are to be implemented across the state. The decision was made at a review meeting chaired by DGP Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Southern Railway.
According to a press release from the DGP’s office, the AGM (Southern Railway) and IG-RPF have been requested to explore the possibility of installing an alarm system with two-way communication between passengers and the loco pilot in all train compartments, as this feature is currently limited to select women’s compartments.
To strengthen security, GRP personnel will now board and check women’s compartments at every train stop during night hours. Additionally, police escorts will be deployed in all EMU trains, which operate late at night and early morning. Efforts are also under way to deploy more women police personnel for train escorts, ensuring both onboard and station safety, the release said.
Several crime-prone areas, including Chennai-Katpadi-Jolarpettai-Salem-Coimbatore route, have been identified. In response, 66 standalone CCTVs, some with Facial Recognition Software (FRS), have been installed by the RPF at key hotspots.
GRP and RPF will conduct a joint study to identify additional crime hotspots for new CCTV installations.
Additionally, the GRP will share a database of past offenders with the RPF, enabling FRS-equipped CCTVs to identify culprits at railway stations. The GRP has also been directed to compile a list of repeat offenders and fast-track pending cases for swift investigation and trial.
To curb disturbances caused by college students on trains and railway premises, a multi-pronged approach will be implemented.
Awareness campaigns in colleges will be conducted, and strict legal action will be taken against offenders, with zero tolerance for those carrying weapons or engaging in violence, it stated.
Railway officials have also been urged to promote the Kaaval Uthavi App, Women Helpline (181), and Child Helpline (1098) through billboards and standees at major railway stations. Additionally, the GRP will intensify the use of the Smart Kavalar App to enhance patrolling and assign police tasks efficiently.
At a glance
Feasibility study for an alarm system with two-way communication in all train compartments
GRP personnel to board and check women’s compartments at night at every stop
Police escorts to be deployed in all EMU trains for women’s safety
More women police personnel to be assigned for train escorts
Identification of additional crime hotspots for new CCTV installations