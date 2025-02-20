New alarm system to enhance women's safety on trains in TN

CHENNAI: In response to recent incidents of crime against women on trains and railway stations, new safety measures, including an alarm system, are to be implemented across the state. The decision was made at a review meeting chaired by DGP Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Southern Railway.

According to a press release from the DGP’s office, the AGM (Southern Railway) and IG-RPF have been requested to explore the possibility of installing an alarm system with two-way communication between passengers and the loco pilot in all train compartments, as this feature is currently limited to select women’s compartments.

To strengthen security, GRP personnel will now board and check women’s compartments at every train stop during night hours. Additionally, police escorts will be deployed in all EMU trains, which operate late at night and early morning. Efforts are also under way to deploy more women police personnel for train escorts, ensuring both onboard and station safety, the release said.

Several crime-prone areas, including Chennai-Katpadi-Jolarpettai-Salem-Coimbatore route, have been identified. In response, 66 standalone CCTVs, some with Facial Recognition Software (FRS), have been installed by the RPF at key hotspots.

GRP and RPF will conduct a joint study to identify additional crime hotspots for new CCTV installations.