One in four young professionals in the global workforce will be Indian in 20 years: PTR

CHENNAI: In the next 20 years, one in four young professionals entering the global workforce will be Indian, up from the current one in six, according to Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, minister of Information Technology and Digital Services.

Speaking at the Future of Work Summit 2025, organised by ASSOCHAM Southern Region on Tuesday, PTR said, “The era of Indian human capital driving the global economy is already upon us. Today, 11% of Fortune 500 companies are led by Indian chairpersons and CEOs,” he noted.

Addressing concerns over automation, PTR reassured that while AI is transforming work, it won’t lead to immediate job losses. “The AI revolution will take time — it won’t eliminate jobs overnight. We are looking at 10 to 20 years before we experience the full impact of today’s AI advancements,” he said.

C Muthamizhchelvan, vice-chancellor of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said, “By 2025, half of all employees will require reskilling and upskilling to stay relevant in the workforce.”

According to the white paper titled ‘The New Paradigm of Work, Talent, Technology’ released at the summit, in consulting and professional services, 41% of firms have structured roadmaps for emerging skills like AI and sustainability, but 9% still lack any plans.