Residents flag lack of adequate motors at pumping stations in Madurai city corporation

MADURAI: Lack of adequate number of motors at pumping stations have been adversely affecting sewage pumping in Madurai city, leaving the sewage water to mix into waterbodies.

Official sources from the city corporation however stated that proposals have been made for revamping the underground drainage (UGD) system and the pumping stations in the city.

Clogging in UGD lines, overflowing and sewage-mixing in canals remain one of the major complaints raised by the residents. Recently, former minister Sellur K Raju, during his recent meeting with the city corporation commissioner for submitting a petition regarding civic issues, had pointed out that the aforesaid issues, including the mixing of sewage in Vaigai River, have been making life difficult for the residents. He had also urged the corporation to address the pumping motor issues in order to rectify the UGD-related problems.

Speaking to TNIE, Solai M Raja, Ward 64 Councillor, stated that the absence of the required number of motors at the pumping stations have severely impacted the pumping of sewage, often resulting in clogging in UGD lines. Out of the 200 motors at pumping stations, a decent number of motors are currently under maintenance. The corporation should take immediate action towards maintaining an adequate number of motors to prevent such situations, he said.

Commenting on the matter, corporation officials said that measures have been taken towards ensuring the proper maintenance of the motors, and an adequate number of motors are available at pumping stations to pump out the sewage. Considering the increased load, the city corporation is planning to revamp the UGD system in core areas, in line with the recent survey conducted by a private firm. Importantly, plans are in the pipeline to increase the horsepower of motors at pumping stations, the officials added, and ensured that actions are being taken to find a permanent solution for such issues.