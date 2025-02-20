Samsung sit-in strike moves to production area, asks contract staff to leave

CHENNAI: The hundreds of Samsung workers who were on a sit-in strike in a designated area within Samsung India's manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, moved their protest to the shop floor, where the production takes place, on Thursday morning.

Following the move, the state labour department has advanced the next round of reconciliatory talks, initially scheduled on February 24, to Thursday at noon. The talks held on Wednesday did not end in a resolution.

Workers that TNIE spoke to said that the contract workers who were allegedly unlawfully being engaged in production were asked to leave by the protesting workers, disrupting production in the area. However, Samsung sources told TNIE that production in the plant has not taken a hit.

The workers had been carrying out a sit-in strike in the designated area of the company's premises since February 5, demanding the suspension of three Samsung workers, part of the Samsung India Workers Union, to be withdrawn.

"The workers are protesting in the production area now because the management has refused to hold talks with us," said a worker.