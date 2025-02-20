Sri Lankan Navy seizes three boats, arrests 10 Indian fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy has caught 3 mechanised boats and arrested 10 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for alleged violation of IMBL in the wee hours of Thursday. Fishermen associations stated that all the fishermen who were arrested at more aged between 40 - 60 years, urged immediate action towards releasing the fishermen.

As many as 470 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Wednesday, while the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL. A patrol unit of the Sri Lankan Navy started to chase the fishermen who were near the IMBL. As few fishermen have entered the SL water, the Sri Lankan Navy caught the three mechanised boats, which contained 10 Indian fishermen.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy official sources, the SL Navy patrol unit was deployed to drive away Indian fishing boats. One boat consisting of four fishermen was caught fishing in the sea near North of Mannar, two more boats consisting of 6 fishermen were caught fishing near the Delft Island (Neduntheevu).

The arrested four Indian Fishermen and their boat was taken to the Talaimannar Pier and were handed over to the Mannar fisheries department for further legal proceedings. While the remaining two boats and 6 Indian fishermen who were arrested near Delft Island were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries for legal proceedings.

Sri Lankan Navy official release states that so far in 2025 the Navy has held 13 Indian fishing boats and apprehended 99 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.