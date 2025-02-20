Sri Lankan Navy seizes three boats, arrests 10 Indian fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy has caught 3 mechanised boats and arrested 10 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram for alleged violation of IMBL in the wee hours of Thursday. Fishermen associations stated that all the fishermen who were arrested at more aged between 40 - 60 years, urged immediate action towards releasing the fishermen.
As many as 470 boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Wednesday, while the fishermen were fishing near the IMBL. A patrol unit of the Sri Lankan Navy started to chase the fishermen who were near the IMBL. As few fishermen have entered the SL water, the Sri Lankan Navy caught the three mechanised boats, which contained 10 Indian fishermen.
According to the Sri Lankan Navy official sources, the SL Navy patrol unit was deployed to drive away Indian fishing boats. One boat consisting of four fishermen was caught fishing in the sea near North of Mannar, two more boats consisting of 6 fishermen were caught fishing near the Delft Island (Neduntheevu).
The arrested four Indian Fishermen and their boat was taken to the Talaimannar Pier and were handed over to the Mannar fisheries department for further legal proceedings. While the remaining two boats and 6 Indian fishermen who were arrested near Delft Island were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries for legal proceedings.
Sri Lankan Navy official release states that so far in 2025 the Navy has held 13 Indian fishing boats and apprehended 99 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.
Fisheries department officials in Ramanathapuram stated that the boat owned by A Muniyendiran of Rameswaram consist of 4 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram was caught in sea area near Mannar region in Sri Lanka. And boats owned by V Soosai and D Aldrin of Thangachimadam consist of 6 fishermen hailing from Thangachimadam were caught near Delft Island. Details about the fishermen and boats have been collected and sent to the official concern for for further legal proceedings.
Fishermen association in Rameswaram expressed condemnation for the continuing arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy. Fishermen leaders stated that out of the 10 arrested fishermen about 5 fishermen are aged above 60 years of age and 2 fishermen above 50 years of age and remaining two are above 40 years of age.
Considering their age and health condition, immediate action should be taken to release the fishermen along with their boats. They also urged the union govt to take action towards delegating with the Sri Lankan govt to provide permanent solutions for the prolonging issues and also towards releasing the fishermen and retrieving their boats which were confiscated by the SL Navy. It is to be noted that the Fishermen association along with DMK staged a massive protest condemning the continuing arrest of Indian fishermen.