Traditional toddy tappers destroy 10 pots of adulterated sap in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Traditional palm tree farmers at Athiyur Thirukkai village on Wednesday uncovered an alleged illegal operation, in which chemicals were mixed with toddy for sale at the village. The farmers disposed of over 10 plastic pots full of chemical-laced toddy.

Sources said the incident took place at the village where one Venkatesan was preparing and selling chemically-laced toddy. Complaints were received from Narasinganur local vendors, who reported suspicious activities at the location.

Based on these complaints, the traditional toddy tappers, also known as “panaiyaerigal” of Narasinganur, inspected the site where Venkatesan was operating.

During the visit, it was revealed that the toddy, which were supposed to be fresh, had been adulterated with harmful chemicals, posing a health risk to consumers. The tappers seized the adulterated toddy in over 10 plastic pots and disposed of them by pouring the contents onto a nearby road. Kanjanur police have inititated a probe and issued warning to Venkatesan and others.