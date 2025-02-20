‘Unattractive’ prices, payment delay make farmers prefer DPCs to traders

THANJAVUR: In a change of trend from the kuruvai season past, a section of farmers harvesting samba and thaladi paddy in the district say they prefer to sell their produce to TNCSC’s direct purchase centres (DPCs) than to private traders owing to the “unattractive” prices offered by the latter and their delay in making payments.

According to officials, of the 3,21,587 acres on which the crop’s cultivation has been taken up in the district, harvesting in complete in around 1,88,000 acres. Against this backdrop, the quantity of paddy procured till date at the 541 DPCs across the district during the current season has surpassed last year's quantity by 85,000 tonnes, sources said.

"Farmers prefer the DPCs as they get Rs 1,470 per 60 kg of paddy whereas the traders are offering only Rs 1,200-Rs 1,300 per 60 kg bag," said P Sukumaran, a farmer of Keezhathirupponthurthi. The farmers who sell their paddy to DPCs also get payment for their produce in a few days’ time whereas the traders delay it, he added. Echoing him, S Sivakumar of Manathidal said, "Farmers delay payment by even by a month."

Meanwhile, Sukumaran said the paddy procured at DPCs like Keezhathiruppoonthurthi is not moved swiftly, causing problems to farmers who come forward to sell their produce. When contacted a TNCSC official told TNIE that the problem in Keezhathirupponthurthi has been settled as trucks have been sent to move the procured paddy.

"As the paddy is being stored only in covered storage spaces instead of open storage as done in the past there has been a temporary build-up of procured paddy bags in DPCs. Now the movement has been streamlined," the official added.