Why can’t caste tags be removed from names of educational institutions: Madras High Court asks TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government whether caste names in government-run institutions could be removed, similar to how such tags were dropped from street names.

Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing petitions, including one regarding elections to the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, raised the question to Advocate General (AG) PS Raman.

“Now, what is it about the caste names that are used by the government for educational institutions like schools? As a matter of fact, it is the government which set up a one-man commission (on addressing caste strife among students) and the report is submitted to the government,” he said.

When the AG replied that donors' names are displayed in such institutions, which may include their full name carrying the caste tag, the judge said, “Even for the streets (names), you took a decision to drop off the second name (caste tag) and now the streets are known only with the (prominent) person’s first name.”

He noted that certain types of welfare schools still carry the name of particular castes, even though the situation has largely changed, and asked whether caste tags can be removed from school names.

He directed the AG to clarify the government's stance on this matter in the affidavit to be filed in court regarding societies that carry the name of a particular caste and have bylaws allowing only members of that community to join.