Why can’t caste tags be removed from names of educational institutions: Madras High Court asks TN govt

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government whether caste names in government-run institutions could be removed, similar to how such tags were dropped from street names.
Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, while hearing petitions, including one regarding elections to the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, raised the question to Advocate General (AG) PS Raman.
“Now, what is it about the caste names that are used by the government for educational institutions like schools? As a matter of fact, it is the government which set up a one-man commission (on addressing caste strife among students) and the report is submitted to the government,” he said.
When the AG replied that donors' names are displayed in such institutions, which may include their full name carrying the caste tag, the judge said, “Even for the streets (names), you took a decision to drop off the second name (caste tag) and now the streets are known only with the (prominent) person’s first name.”
He noted that certain types of welfare schools still carry the name of particular castes, even though the situation has largely changed, and asked whether caste tags can be removed from school names.
He directed the AG to clarify the government's stance on this matter in the affidavit to be filed in court regarding societies that carry the name of a particular caste and have bylaws allowing only members of that community to join.
Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy said caste names should be used only to promote the constitutional aim of creating a casteless society, uplifting the downtrodden, eliminating discrimination, and providing reservations.
Referring to the activities of caste organisations, he said, “They are not seeing the elephant in the room. They want to keep the elephant in the room and go around it only.”
‘Overshadows rationale thinking’
Explaining how caste factors overshadow rationale thinking, reasoning, and even family relationships, he said caste frenzy has reached the extent of blinding parents, who do not hesitate to kill their own children.
Referring to certain other petitions, the judge noted that caste discrimination exists in Christian and Muslim communities as well. He also pointed out that even rationalist organisations carry caste sentiments.
Replying to certain queries of the judge, the AG noted that Section 9 of the Tamil Nadu Registration of Societies Act bars the registration of societies with undesirable names - those that are obscene, against decency or decorum, or that promote disharmony, enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, linguistic, regional, caste, or community groups.
He noted that following a Madurai Bench order, the government had directed societies to change their bylaws.
However, he said he would seek instructions from the government on whether caste associations - with caste names and bylaws permitting only members of that caste - can be registered under the Act.