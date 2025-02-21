Ahead of budget, CM Stalin meets economic advisory panel

CHENNAI: Ahead of the budget for 2025-26, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday held detailed discussions with the Economic Advisory Council (EAC). Professor Esther Duflo, Dr Arvind Subramanian, Professor Jean Dreze, Dr S Narayan, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, chief secretary N Muruganandam, finance secretary T Udhayachandran, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the council, the CM described the meeting as crucial since the budget for the next financial year is scheduled to be presented on March 14. Thanking the EAC for putting forth advice on various pilot projects and the government’s economic policies during the last three years, the CM said the schemes implemented based on the views expressed by the EAC had received a good response from the people.

The CM also briefed the EAC on how various welfare schemes including monthly honorarium for women, Pudhumai Pen scheme for girl students, Naan Mudhalvan scheme, CM’s breakfast scheme for school children, free bus ride for women, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Illam Thedi Kalvi, etc. have benefitted its beneficiaries. He said in the last four years, around 40 lakh people have got employment opportunities in the state. “In this backdrop, I expect your recommendations for taking TN to the next level of its growth,” the CM added.