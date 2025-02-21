Dalits seek govt intervention to complete Puducherry temple

PUDUCHERRY: The members of a Dalit community have sought the intervention of the government to complete the construction of a temple in Vinayagam Pattu village in Mannadipet commune. They have submitted petitions to the chief minister, home minister, and the district collector.

The works were suspended following opposition from a section of non-dalit people of the village.

The Dalits started building the temple after the Muthumariamman temple, constructed 18 years ago, started falling apart owing to the recent floods. Further, the temple, located on the middle of the road, has been causing traffic chaos and obstructing emergency services.

Sources said the Dalits, with the financial help from members of the SC community and non-Dalits, started the construction of the new temple on a piece of government-owned land just behind the dilapidated temple. However, a few people from non-Dalit community opposed the construction, leading to tensions.

Following a complaint on February 1, the Superintendent of Police summoned members of the Adi Dravidian community and advised them to avoid confrontation and report in case of any threats. Subsequently, the authorities ordered to halt the construction, citing the need to maintain law and order.

Political leaders, including those from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have expressed concern over stopping the construction, saying denying the Dalit community’s right to build a temple is unjust.

CPM state secretary S Ramachandran urged the government to ensure the construction proceeds peacefully with the support of all communities. The CPM has also called for action against individuals who allegedly incited tensions in the village.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, aiming for a resolution that upholds both social peace and the community’s religious rights.