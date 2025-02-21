Delayed in mango flowering leaves Tamil Nadu farmers worried

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri are worried over the late flowering of mango trees and fear the yield could be affected as summer is around the corner.

The usual flowering season is in December-January. The delay in flowering would delay ripening which in turn will increase need for watering in summer, farmers said. They have urged the government to provide subsidy to buy water in case of heat wave.

To mango farmers, each flower holds the promise of a delicious fruit. But farmers cannot but feel anxious, as the last two years have been unfavourable to them in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. Last year, there was an intense heat wave that impacted over 90% of the total 47,000 hectares of cultivation and the year before, trees were affected by hopper fly attack.

A Murugesan, a farmer in Periyampatti, said, “Our concerns are not unfounded, farmers who grow mango trees earn profit once a year. This money is again invested in the mango fields. Whatever remains goes to fend for the families. So the late blooming leaves us anxious. The flowering should have started by late December or early January. But this year it is one month late. This means there is an added risk of pest attack and a demand for more water.”

Murugesan added, “It is common knowledge that as heat rises, hopper (Thathupocchi) flies would multiply vigorously and we have no means to prevent it. We can only rely on insecticides and chemicals to curb these. During peak summer, the wells will dry up and we would have to purchase water.”

R Sibiraj from Karimangalam said, “Over the past week, fog has intensified across Dharmapuri. There is a high chance that if the situation persists, we will lose flowers. The moisture in the air could also impact production.”

KM Soundararajan, a farmer from Krishnagiri, said, “The situation of mango cultivators is dire. Last year farmers made zero profits. Adding to their woes, to rescue their trees from a heat wave (temperatures of up to 108 °C), farmers borrowed large sums of money just to water trees which landed many in debt. With summer approaching, mango farmers in rainfed lands will need more money to buy water. Coupled with the insecticide cost, each farmer will need Rs 25,000-30,000 per acre.”

“Despite 90% loss last year, the state government did not offer any assistance. Our data was collected by the horticulture department staff, but no other efforts were taken. So this year’s mango season is extremely important to farmers. While so far there have been no climatic impacts, we cannot stay comfortable yet. We need assistance from the government to buy water,” he added.

Horticulture department inofficials Dharmapuri said, “Delayed flowering is not cause for concern. This is the impact of ‘Fengal’ cyclone, as heavy rainfall resulted in excess soil moisture. But with summer starting, moisture is gone and flowering has begun. Production will not be impacted.”