District Congress presidents meet AICC in-charge over discontent with TNCC chief

CHENNAI: As supporters of TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai prepare to mark the first anniversary of his assuming office on Saturday, a group of district Congress presidents has travelled to New Delhi to express discontent with his leadership. Their primary concern is Selvaperunthagai’s move to replace certain district presidents.

According to sources, 15 district Congress presidents met Girish Chodankar, the newly appointed AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, and conveyed their dissatisfaction with Selvaperunthagai, particularly over his decision to invite applications for district president positions to replace some office-bearers.

Attempts to reach Selvaperunthagai for a response were unsuccessful. However, TN Ashokan, a zonal coordinator of the Congress Village Reorganisation Committee, defended Selvaperunthagai, saying that he was committed to implementing the Udaipur Declaration of the party which mandates the replacement of district presidents every five years to bring fresh leadership. “Those who fear losing their posts are now seeking an alternative route,” he said.

He further added that all the district presidents who went to New Delhi were supporters of an MP from the southern districts and a former TNCC president.