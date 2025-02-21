Doctors registered after July 15 are ineligible for assistant surgeon recruitment

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian said doctors who registered with the TN Medical Council (TNMC) after July 15, 2024, will not be eligible for the recruitment for the assistant surgeon post.

Addressing mediapersons on Thursday, he said, the rejected candidates can apply when the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) invites applications for fresh recruitment.

For recruiting 2,642 assistant surgeons, the MRB had earlier mentioned the registration of doctors with the TNMC on or before July 15, 2024, as an eligibility criterion.

But, the board failed to vet the applications, resulting in around 400 ineligible candidates attempting the online examination on January 5. Many were found ineligible during the certificate verification.

Dr D Dharani, an aspirant who had registered after the cut-off date, said the “government’s inefficiency” has affected around 400 doctors from the 2018 batch, of whom nearly 150 secured ranks in the first 1,000 places in the exam.

“TN Dr MGR Medical University delayed sending course completion certificates and the subsequent delay by colleges, delayed the registration with the TNMC,” he said.