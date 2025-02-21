Fruits, unbranded drinks come under food safety lens

COIMBATORE: With summer approaching, several locally-prepared soft drinks are flooding the market, The food safety department has planned to conduct periodic inspection for sale of unapproved soft drinks, pathaneer ( palm neera) and fruit drinks. They also plan to raise awareness about the risks associated with consuming unapproved food items which could be adulterated.

K Tamilselvan, designated food safety officer for the district said, “There are serious concerns about quality of locally-made soft drinks. Without proper testing and regulation, there’s a risk of contamination, adulteration or other safety issues. We monitor soft drinks manufacturing to meet certain standards of quality and safety. By bypassing this process, locally-made soft drink brands are putting consumers at risk. The sale of fake or unauthorised soft drinks will peak in summer, so we will be conducting surprise raids.”

He added, “We learnt that locally-produced soft drinks are available even at petty shops, with prices starting at Rs 5. A year ago, we busted an illegal manufacturing unit in the city. Similarly, we are working to identify other illegal manufacturing units. Meanwhile, it is essential for consumers to be aware and prioritise their health and safety. When choosing a soft drink, customers should look for brands that are approved by the food safety department.”

Along with soft drinks, the food safety department is planning to inspect quality of other items which are commonly consumed by the public during summers such as watermelon, fruit juices and palm water. “We received information that watermelons in the market have been artificially enhanced with colours and sweeteners. Moreover, another popular summer drink, palm water sourced from palm trees has also become a cause for concern as it is alleged that some people add artificial flavours, preservatives, water and sweeteners. Although we tested palm water samples from three different locations in the city last year, no adulteration was found. We have planned to do the same this year,” Tamilselvan added.

Additionally, the department will hold inspections at shops selling fruits, fruit juices and ice manufacturing units. Tamilselvan said they have already started monitoring manufacturing units and will commence inspection soon.