MKU students protest against Economics department head over bribery, casteist remarks allegations

MADURAI: Alleging that a department head demanded money, passed casteist comments and tampered with their attendance for a few years, over 100 students of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) College, along with members of the SFI, staged a protest on the college premises on Thursday.

The students alleged that undergraduate Economics department head (in charge) P Regina Devi demanded Rs 1,500 from final year B.A. Economics students.

Speaking to TNIE on request of anonymity, a student said the staff, who handled the last class of the day, keeps the attendance register in the staff room, and students do not handle it. "On Tuesday morning, Regina Devi called a few students and scolded them about the missing attendance register. There is a CCTV camera outside the class. When two students, Harishpandi and Mahipathi, went into the classroom to turn off the lights, Regina alleged that they stole the register, called their parents and emotionally blackmailed them. She asked each student to give her Rs 1,500, failing which she would not allow them to write the semester examination,” the student said.

Speaking to TNIE, SFI District joint secretary A Reyhan said this is not the first time Regina has asked for money from students, and it has been happening for several years. "In November 2024, she collected Rs 1,500 from second-year Economics students by hiding the attendance register, and performed the same drama. Even as we staged a protest, no action was taken,” he pointed out.

Reyhan urged the MKU authorities to form a committee and enquire into the allegations against Regina Devi.

Responding to the issue, Principal (i/c) B George said he forwarded the students' complaint letter to the MKU authorities and appropriate action will be taken. George said he was unaware of the incident wherein Regina Devi allegedly collected money from students in November 2024, as he assumed charge on 26 January, 2025.

It may be noted that TNIE published a report on June 10, 2022, about Regina Devi after students raised the same charges. TNIE’s attempt to contact Regina Devi ended in vain.