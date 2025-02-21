SRHC orders Rs 5 lakh compensation for death of woman during delivery

VELLORE: The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the husband of a deceased woman, who lost her life due to alleged medical negligence at the Mambakkam Primary Health Centre in Vellore district.

The case dates back to 2019 when the deceased woman, Jamuna, was admitted to the Mambakkam PHC on August 5, 2019, with labour pains. She delivered a healthy male child the following morning, but complications arose when the placenta was not discarded. Despite attempts to manage the situation, Jamuna's condition worsened. She was eventually shifted to the Arni Government Hospital Tiruvannamalai, where she was declared dead.

A detailed inquiry by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine revealed that while Jamuna received antenatal care, the failure of the attending nurse, Divya, to follow proper medical procedures resulted in an avoidable emergency. The report indicated that improper cord traction led to uterine inversion, causing fatal shock. The findings also pointed to the absence of the duty medical officer, Boopalan, who was not informed of the crisis in time. The commission, led by Justice V Kannadasan, took suo motu cognizance of the case following a news report.

The SHRC noted that although disciplinary action was initiated against the medical staff involved, the government bears the responsibility for the tragic loss of life in a government-run institution. Citing a Madras High Court judgment that mandates ex gratia payment in cases of medical negligence in public healthcare facilities, the commission emphasised the constitutional right to life and timely medical care. The commission has directed the government to implement the recommendations within four weeks of receiving the order.