Tangedco faces probe after overcharging Madurai businessman for new connection

MADURAI: After the Tangedco allegedly issued a fake invoice for Rs 2.54 lakh to a businessman in Vadipatti near Madurai city, an inquiry was launched.

Sources said S Kalimuthu applied for a new power connection at the Tangedco’s Vadipatti office, and received an estimate of Rs 2.04 lakh, including demand charge, registration cum processing fees and overhead pole cost. However, the power officials demanded Rs 2.54 lakh from him. When questioned, they stated that there were other charges. When Kalimuthu handed over a cheque for Rs 2.54 lakh, the EB officials handed him a fake invoice.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist NG Mohan said, "The Tangedco official forced the businessmen to pay Rs 2.54 lakh, when the original cost was just Rs 2.04 lakh. When the businessman gave Rs 2.54 lakh, they did not receive it in Tangedco’s name Rather, it was received in the name of one Velmurugan, who happens to be the ‘sidekick’ of the officers of the Tangedco’s Vadipatti office. Velmurugan created a fake bill with the help of EB officials."

An official from Tangedco (Madurai) said, "We are checking the credentials and the accounts of the private individual, who received the money. We will check both the bills and verify which is fake. Based on these, appropriate action will be taken against the officials."