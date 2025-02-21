Tender for smart meters likely in a week in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After completing certain prerequisite legal procedures, Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is set to invite bids through global e-tender for the installation of smart meters within a week.

The granting of approval for issuing fresh tenders for the installation of smart meters was discussed as a key agenda at the 128th board meeting of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) held at the secretariat on Thursday. Following the meeting chaired by TNEB Chairman and Managing Director J Radhakrishnan, senior officials told TNIE certain aspects of the tender are yet to be finalised.

Nearly 3 crore smart meters will have to be installed across the state as per the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched by the Union government in 2021.

The state had invited tenders in August 2023, dividing the project into four packages covering different districts. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) in at least one of the packages. However, the tender process was later scrapped since the price quoted by AESL was not acceptable to Tamil Nadu, and the negotiations to revise the price failed.