Udhayanidhi, Annamalai spar over ‘GetOut Modi’ hashtag

CHENNAI: Following BJP state president K Annamalai's provocative criticism of the DMK, especially Deputy Chief Minister MK Stalin, the DMK cadres and supporters flooded the X platform with the hashtag “GetOutModi” and made it trending on Thursday.

An upset Annamalai vowed to retaliate with a 'GetOut Stalin' hashtag on the same platform starting Friday(today) morning. Not only in social media, the DMK youth wing functionaries consultation meeting held at DMK headquarters saw vociferous 'Get Out Modi' slogans when Udhayanidhi entered the hall Thursday evening.

Udhayanidhi, speaking at the all-party agitation on Tuesday, said while Tamil people were so far saying 'GoBackModi', and they will henceforth say 'GetOutModi' if the Union government continued to ignore the State. Speaking in a BJP public meeting in Karur on Wednesday evening, Annamalai had dared Udhayanidhi to say 'Get Out Modi'.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Tamilan Prasanna, while addressing the press at the party's headquarters, criticized the state BJP's plan to get signatures from the people in support of three-language policy and submit it to the President. "We already got 2 crores signatures from the people and sent to Delhi seeking exemption for the state from NEET. What happened to our petitions first?, " he asked.

Speaking to TNIE about the trending hashtag, DMK spokesperson Suriya Krishnamurthy said "Annamalai has actually sharpened the opposition to Modi in the state. Now Tamil people are voluntarily posting on X with the hashtag."