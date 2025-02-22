CM Stalin is protecting Tamil language, says Minister MP Saminathan

COIMBATORE: The union government is trying to impose Hindi as third language on Tamil Nadu, Minister for Tamil Development Department, MP Saminathan said on Friday.

Speaking in a programme organised by the department at a private college to mark International Mother Language Day, he said Chief Minister MK Stalin is taking efforts to protect Tamil language just like former CM and DMK president M Karunanidhi did earlier.

“Former chief ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi strongly opposed imposition of Hindi. Tamil Nadu already lost many lives to save the language of the land. DMK cadres burnt copies of the law and several cadres including myself were arrested. I spent 45 days in prison,” he recalled.

Former CM Karunanidhi took steps to get Semmozhi (classical) status for Tamil language and conducted a World Tamil conference in Coimbatore, he added.

The minister further said currently other languages including English dominate, particularly on name boards of commercial establishments, and steps are being taken to correct the situation. Collector K Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar was among those were present.