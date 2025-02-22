Copper Smelter plant shut down, but agitation persists in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: With a section of activists and associations reviving the demand to reopen the Sterlite Copper plant that was shut down following Supreme Court orders, anti-Sterlite activists have approached the district administration raising their objections, triggering a sensation in the town.

Led by Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) National Secretary P Kathirvel, the representatives of Tamil Nadu Ezhuchi Tholilalar Nalasangam, Thoothukudi Makkal Valvathara Pathugappu Iyakkam, Thoothukudi contractors association, Thoothukudi industry suppliers association, Tamil Nadu Hindu traders association, Al-Muslim League Katchi, and few others have been demanding the state to reopen the Sterlite Copper and other closed industries, so as to address the unemployment issues in the district.

However, the permission sought by the associations to stage a mass demonstration at the FCI godown, with the participation of 30,000 people, was rejected by the district police. It may be noted that the Sterlite Copper was shut down in May, 2018 in the backdrop of a violent agitation. Further, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's closure order on February 29, 2024 on the grounds of environmental violations.

Speaking to TNIE, Thoothukudi SP Albert John said that the associations were denied permission to conduct demonstrations because the copper smelter plant was shut down permanently by the orders of the apex court, and it might trigger law and order problems. The association's preferred location for the agitation was also objectionable, he said.