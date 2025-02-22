Copper Smelter plant shut down, but agitation persists in Thoothukudi
THOOTHUKUDI: With a section of activists and associations reviving the demand to reopen the Sterlite Copper plant that was shut down following Supreme Court orders, anti-Sterlite activists have approached the district administration raising their objections, triggering a sensation in the town.
Led by Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) National Secretary P Kathirvel, the representatives of Tamil Nadu Ezhuchi Tholilalar Nalasangam, Thoothukudi Makkal Valvathara Pathugappu Iyakkam, Thoothukudi contractors association, Thoothukudi industry suppliers association, Tamil Nadu Hindu traders association, Al-Muslim League Katchi, and few others have been demanding the state to reopen the Sterlite Copper and other closed industries, so as to address the unemployment issues in the district.
However, the permission sought by the associations to stage a mass demonstration at the FCI godown, with the participation of 30,000 people, was rejected by the district police. It may be noted that the Sterlite Copper was shut down in May, 2018 in the backdrop of a violent agitation. Further, the Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's closure order on February 29, 2024 on the grounds of environmental violations.
Speaking to TNIE, Thoothukudi SP Albert John said that the associations were denied permission to conduct demonstrations because the copper smelter plant was shut down permanently by the orders of the apex court, and it might trigger law and order problems. The association's preferred location for the agitation was also objectionable, he said.
Following the lead of the Sterlite supporters, anti-Sterlite activists also demanded permission to organise protests, to raise their opposition. However, their demand was also denied, the SP added.
INTUC National Secretary Kathirvel said that closure of the smelter plant had led to loss of employment to several thousand. With numerous industries being shut down, the industrial climate has turned grim in the south. Hence, the state should form an expert committee to reopen the copper smelter, he said and added that they will approach the court to obtain permission for staging a demonstration demanding the reopening of Sterlite and other closed industries.
Meanwhile, the active participation of Congress functionaries in calling for the reopening of the plant has put the grand old party, which is also an ally of the ruling DMK, in a fix. Congress party's town district president CS Muralitharan told TNIE that INTUC is not a part of Congress party, even though many claim it is Congress' labour wing. Many Congress cadres are in INTUC and even the General Secretary of INTUC is a congress cadre, he said.
Reiterating that the stand of the Congress party remains against reopening the Sterlite Copper plant, Muralitharan said that he has written to the party headquarters seeking to initiate actions against the party functionaries demanding reopening of the plant under the INTUC banner.