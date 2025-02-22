Crime against women in TN lower than several north Indian states, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Friday expressed concern over the rising incidents of crime against women in the country. However, the situation in Tamil Nadu is better than several north Indian states, he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Sixth International and 45thAll India Criminology Conference of the Indian Society of Criminology, hosted by the criminology department of the University of Madras, Udhayanidhi said,

“According to National Crime Records Bureau, crimes against women have been on a steady rise in India. In 2020, a total of 3.71 lakh cases were reported, and it rose to 4.28 lakh in 2021.

In 2022, it went up to 4.45 lakh cases. While the NCRB has not yet released the data for 2023 and 2024, for reasons best known to them, the trend is deeply concerning. However, TN has consistently been recording lower crime rate when compared to several northern states,” Udhayanidhi said.