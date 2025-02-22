Despite collector's order, government buses continue to skip Srivaikuntam bus stand

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Srivaikuntam picketed buses skipping the Srivaikuntam bus stand on the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli State Highway here on Friday. The public ire sparked after the buses continued to skip the bus stand while plying between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur, despite the collector's order to mandatorily alight passengers at the bus stand.

The Srivaikuntam bus stand is located on the northern bank of Thamirabarani River, while the Tiruchendur-Tirunelveli highway runs parallel to the river on its south bank. The residents have been complaining about the buses routinely skipping the bus stand while plying between Tirunelveli and Tiruchendur, and alighting passengers at Puthukudi on the southern bank, which is one kilometre away from the bus stand.

Following a complaint with District Collector K Elambahavath, during his visit to Srivaikuntam as a part of 'Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril' scheme, the collector himself conducted a vehicle inspection at Seithunganallur, and managed to catch erring buses. Subsequently, he slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 each against six buses, including five government buses, for not passing through the Srivaikuntam bus stand.

Meanwhile, on Friday, as both government and private buses continued to skip the bus stand, the residents picketed at least 15 erring buses at Puthukudi, and quarrelled with the drivers and conductors. The bus crew said that they were supposed to follow the directions of their superiors and strictly adhere to the bus timings. Upon information, revenue officials and police came to the spot and urged the crew to follow the collector's order.

Following intervention by the officers of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), the bus crew operated buses through Srivaikuntam. A few officials of TNSTC have been stationed at Puthukudi to divert the buses towards Srivaikuntam bus stand, sources said.