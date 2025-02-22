Tamil Nadu

Diesel tanker turns turtle on NH near Erode; 20,000 litres spill into forest area

ERODE: A tanker carrying 20,000 litres of diesel from Mysuru to Coimbatore turned turtle near Hasanur in the district on Friday. As the diesel spilled into the forest, firefighters sprayed water in the entire area to prevent any mishap.

The tanker driver M Gowtham (29), a resident of Pollachi, and co-driver S Chandru (19, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Coimbatore escaped with minor injuries.

Police said, “As Gowtham and Chandru left Mysuru on Friday morning carrying 20,000 litres of diesel in a tanker, when they reached near Hasanur, under Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Gowtham suddenly lost control and the truck turned turtle on the side of Bangalore-Coimbatore NH.”

Police added that though the duo escaped with minor injuries, all the diesel in the tanker spilled into the forest area. Hasanur police and forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. Subsequently, they called the officials from the Hasanur Fire and Rescue Service Department, who later sprayed water on the area where the diesel had spilled to prevent any further mishaps. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

