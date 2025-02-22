Express Dialogues | 'Justice is a battle': Justice K. Chandru

You recommended that schools should have an external person looking into the grievances of the students, but the government claims there is already an internal redressal system through the "Manavar Manasu" grievance boxes.

Take the Nanguneri case. That (affected) boy was not going to school. Later, after his mother's persuasion to go to school, the family submitted a complaint. The moment they (caste Hindu students) came to know about the complaint, the boy was attacked.

How to maintain secrecy? Who can resolve the issue? Can the headmaster resolve it? Recently, Assembly Speaker (M Appavu) said the headmasters must be able to solve problems and police should not come in. But if you speak to any headmaster, they will say it is impossible for them.

When my committee was constituted, one of the terms of reference was that I must meet all the CCLs (children in conflict with law). I met all the three accused in the Nanguneri case. I asked them about the observation home, how the food was, how they were kept etc. They had a lot of dissatisfaction. They said they were beaten by the police.

However, my main questions to them were about how their family, neighbours and friends treated them after they were granted bail. Did they reprimand them or suggest changes in their lives? They said no. In fact, there was a meeting in the community after their release, where the people said if there is any action against the three, there will be a reprisal. So instead of condemning them, there's protectionism.

As long as this social backing is there, I don't think you can solve the problem only in schools.

Moreover, when a teacher is appointed, we only check for their educational qualification and not whether they have the right orientation and perspective.

Therefore, I said you should have a welfare officer from outside who can come and clear grievances, but nobody is interested. Manavar Manasu remains only on paper.

What is your take on the alleged influence of the present ruling dispensation at the centre over the judiciary, especially in judicial appointments?

They (the BJP) are attempting saffronisation of all the power centres. As far as the judiciary is concerned, the collegium system (of appointment) has a weak basis. The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) was brought in by the 99th amendment. However, it was struck down (by the Supreme Court) on the ground that it is against independence of judiciary because the composition of the NJAC was heavily (weighted) in favor of the executive.

Today, if a vacancy is going to come up, a recommendation for appointment can be made six months in advance. However, it is not done. Instead, the judiciary does “bunching” (clubbing of vacancies) so that recommendations of everyone in the collegium and even state and central governments can be accommodated.

The government could now amend the NJAC by changing the composition and giving more representation to judges. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want to bring back NJAC because the government finds the collegium system more convenient. They have much to gain in the present system. There is an unwritten condition that one appointee will be a “saffron candidate”. They (BJP) will be able to push more names through the collegium than another transparent system. Lobbying works much better than any transparent appointment system.

If there is a BJP name, it will be cleared on a fast track. For example Victoria Gowri, who was vice president of the BJP mahila morcha. Lawyers in Chennai objected, saying she has made hate speeches against Muslims. However, her name was cleared. When it was challenged in court, the court said only “qualification” and not “suitability” is before them to decide. Qualification is nothing but experience as a lawyer, which she had. The suitability will be decided only by the collegium. So, she was appointed.

At the same time, John Sathyan’s name was recommended. IB (Intelligence Bureau), however, filed a report objecting to his name since he had posted on social media against Modi. Collegium, in fact, rejected this report. However, two years have passed and his name has not been cleared by the government.

In the case of Saurabh Kripal, RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) objected because he has a foreign partner and because his sexual orientation is different. His name has not been cleared for four and a half years.

You don't have a proper selection method. I am not saying we must conduct an exam and an interview. But there must be a genuine concern for the institution. What has happened so far has only led to inbreeding. Therefore, if you ask who failed the judiciary, it is the judiciary itself.