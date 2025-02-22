Gangrape suspect shot in knee by TN police during capture in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A youth allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 30-year-old woman on Wednesday was shot in the knee by police, while another fell and broke his leg when police attempted to nab them in Krishnagiri on Friday. While two other suspects involved in the crime, Kalaiarasan (21) and Abishek (20) of Palayapettai, were arrested on Thursday, police had been searching for Suresh (22) and Narayanan (21) of Krishnagiri.
According to Krishnagiri SP Thangadurai, “On Wednesday, the woman and her 35-year-old relative from Tirupattur visited Krishnagiri hill. When they reached the top of the hill, they decided to rest for some time. Four drunk youths, who saw them resting, threatened them with a knife and robbed the woman of her jewellery, including necklace and earrings.”
Suresh and Narayanan then sexually assaulted the woman while Kalaiarasan and Abishek recorded it on their phone, police said. The gang then forced the man to transfer Rs 7,000 through an online app and fled the spot, the SP said. The traumatised man and woman then walked back to the bus stand and started crying in pain. Passersby, who noticed their condition, reported the matter to the Krishnagiri police.
Injured suspects & two police officers undergoing treatment
But the victims had left the place before police could reach the spot. The police later tracked down the woman, received a complaint from her, and identified the alleged accused. Police secured Kalaiarasan and Abhisek on Thursday, but Suresh and Narayanan were at large.
On Friday morning, police received information that Suresh and Narayanan were at the Ponmalaikuttai area of Krishnagiri town and tried to apprehend them. But on seeing the police team, the accused allegedly attacked them with a knife, and two police officers suffered injuries. As they attempted to escape, police shot Suresh in his right knee. A panicked Narayanan slipped and fell and broke his leg, police said.
Two police officers, Vijayakumar and Kumar, and the injured suspects were rushed to the Krishnagiri Medical College hospital for treatment.
Krishnagiri SP immediately went to the hospital and conducted an inquiry. ADSP Sankar and DSP Murali were also present.