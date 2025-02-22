Karaikal fisherfolk suspend indefinite protest after assurances on injured colleague's treatment

KARAIKAL: Karaikal fisherfolk on Friday suspended their indefinite stir over the January 27 episode of Sri Lankan navy firing following assurances by the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Puducherry government that the injured fisherman, a Karaikal native, is receiving proper treatment.

The agitation had reached a feverish pitch after the fisherfolk planned to surrender their ration cards at the Karaikal collectorate on Friday. However, on Wednesday evening, the office of Puducherry Lieutenant Governor announced that L-G K Kailashnathan had personally reached out to the Indian consulate in Sri Lanka. On Friday, the fisherfolk received photographs showing C Senthamizh (27), who was shot at, under treatment at Teaching Hospital in Jaffna.

The images, which captured the injured fisherman wearing a knee-spanning external fixator on his left leg, also showed Indian Consul General for Sri Lanka S Sai Murali alongside other officials and doctors during a visit made on Wednesday.

Senthamizh also spoke to his family in Kilinjalmedu, sources said. “We are stopping our protests as we are satisfied with the progress in Senthamizh’s treatment. However, our vessels will remain anchored until the upcoming judicial hearing in Sri Lanka,” said MK Gajendiran, a fisher representative.

SL court releases two Ramnad fishermen

Ramanathapuram: A Sri Lankan court released two Indian fishermen of Ramanathapuram, who were arrested by the Lankan Navy for alleged IMBL violation in last December, on Friday. Official sources said the SL Navy had arrested 17 Indian fishermen hailing from Rameswaram on December 24, last year. Among the arrested, about 13 fishermen were released back on February 7, while two others were sentenced to two years imprisonment.