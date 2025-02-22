Madras HC slams police for denying alternative duty to disabled cop, orders reinstatement

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the police department to reinstate a disabled officer with 50 per cent back wages, criticising the authorities for failing to provide him with an alternative role despite legal obligations.

A division bench comprising Justices R. Subramanian and G. Arul Murugan recently dismissed the appeals filed by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) against a single judge's order in favour of K. Sakthivel, a police department employee.

Sakthivel was recruited in 2005 as a syce, responsible for taking care of the horse stable in the Mounted Branch of the GCP. In 2009, he suffered an illness and was placed on lighter duty in 2010.

However, a year later, he was asked to return to his original duty. When he fell ill again, he took medical leave, following which the authorities served him with a charge memo for unauthorised absence.

He approached the High Court, and in 2023, a single judge ruled in his favour. The GCP then appealed against this order, leading to the recent division bench ruling.